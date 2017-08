Bemidji Sunrise Rotary President Donna Gunderson and outgoing President Brian Stefanich were presented with the Rotary District 5580 Award of Excellence for their 2016-17 New Membership -- Highest Net Member Gain second place award. Submitted photo.

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Sunrise Rotary President Donna Gunderson and outgoing President Brian Stefanich recently were presented with the Rotary District 5580 Award of Excellence for their 2016-17 New Membership-Highest Net Member Gain, second-place award, from District Governor Debra Warner at the club's meeting Aug. 8. Sunrise Rotary meets each Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Bemidji Eagles Club.