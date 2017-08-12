• Don't speed.

• If you do speed, go less than 10 mph over the limit.

• Go slower in the summer, when enforcement is more intense.

• Watch out on weekends and the middle of the day, when less traffic means troopers can pull more people over.

• Be extra careful if you're young. Young drivers go disproportionately faster and get the lion's share of all tickets. This is especially true for young men.

• If you're pulled over, be polite. Troopers often consider demeanor when deciding whether to issue a warning.

• If you have prior tickets on your record, you're less likely to get a break from a trooper, so slow down.