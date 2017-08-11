The man, whose 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan rolled in the ditch, had three other passengers in the vehicle in the 7:10 a.m. crash with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old man was taken to the Rapid City Regional Hospital, along with two other passengers who had serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other two injured were a 21-year-old man and and an 18-year-old girl.

The Highway Patrol includes crashes from the entire Rapid City region in its Sturgis motorcycle tallies.

Injury accidents have been on the rise this year over last year at the rally with 59 reported, compared to 44 last year through Friday morning.

The rally runs through this Saturday with preliminary attendance looking up. One count had numbers up 14 percent in Sturgis and another had vendor numbers up from 623 licenses last year to 657 this year.

Also through Friday, the state patrol reported that drug arrests continued to drop from last year to 169 compared to 196 last year. DUIs, which had been increasing compared to last year, have dropped compared to last year as of Friday. They were 130 DUI arrests, compared to 141 last year. Most were right in Sturgis with 104 reported there.