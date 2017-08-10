The collision happened around 7 p.m at Summit Avenue and Dale Street.

St. Paul police said the victim, a man, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses, however, told KMSP-TV that he may have broken his neck, though he could move his extremities.

Witnesses said Dayton’s vehicle and the unmarked State Patrol car were heading west on Summit Avenue when the tailing State Patrol car struck a red hatchback heading south on Dale, sending the sedan spinning into the front yard of a Summit Avenue apartment complex.

"I can confirm the unmarked car was (the) second car following the governor," said Lt. Tiffani Nielson, a public information officer with the State Patrol.

A State Patrol trooper transported himself to the hospital for precautionary evaluation, according to St. Paul police, who were investigating the collision Thursday night.

The intersection at Summit and Dale is controlled by a traffic signal.

The governor, who was not involved in the crash, was not injured. The governor's staff referred all questions to police and the State Patrol.