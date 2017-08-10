Man accused of trafficking girlfriend for sex

Shaun Michael Maubach, 32, reportedly made the call while in custody in Washington County in early July. He repeatedly asked the woman to be "in his corner" and tried to persuade her not to follow through on her plans to seek an order for protection against him, according to court documents.

A year earlier, authorities say he made plans to traffick her for sex out of a residence the two shared in St. Paul. Those allegations are outlined in a criminal complaint filed against Maubach Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Ramsey County District Court.

He is charged with one felony count of engaging in sex trafficking of an individual.

Authorities were tipped to his conduct in the case while investigating his involvement in the sex trafficking of a 27-year-old woman in Washington County, according to the Ramsey County criminal complaint.

He faces two felony counts related to sex-trafficking in that case and is set to defend himself at trial in late October, court records say.

After learning of his alleged conduct in St. Paul, investigators reached out to his former girlfriend.

The 28-year-old told law enforcement that she and Maubach had been dating for some time before he suggested in the summer of 2016 that she make extra money by selling herself for sex, according to the criminal complaint

He made her an online profile and set up an account to advertise her services on Backpage.com, court documents say. Before long, the woman told investigators she was engaging in sexual activity with one or two customers a day.

Her customers numbered in the hundreds over six months, the complaint said.

She told police that the money she earned went toward bills and to support Maubach's "lifestyle and possessions," the complaint said. She also told authorities Maubach became verbally and physically abusive.

While in custody for his charges in Washington County, Maubach reportedly called his former girlfriend to seek help with his case. When she told him she was considering obtaining an order for protection against him, he allegedly urged her against it.

"Do you know how bad that's going to make me look as a person?" he told her, according to the complaint.

He also allegedly told her, "I was very mean to you, and I know I was."

No attorney was listed for Maubach on his Ramsey County charges in court records.

His criminal history includes convictions for receiving profits from prostitution, second- and third-degree burglary, credit-card fraud, second-degree assault and fifth-degree drug possession.

There are also felony warrants for his arrest out of Kansas and Washington, the criminal complaint said.