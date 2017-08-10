A recording of the conversation obtained by The Forum reveals that a few minutes into the phone call Lauwagie let loose with a threat against the judge.

"He (Marquart) gave me 22½ years that son of a (expletive) ... I'll (expletive) shoot that mother(expletive)," Lauwagie is heard to say on the recording.

"Landon, just stop," his grandmother said.

"I'm already sentenced, so what the (expletive) are they going to do to me?" Lauwagie responded.

Reid Brady, an assistant Cass County state's attorney, said the threatening words regarding the judge may be a chargeable offense, but he said no charges are being contemplated at this time.

Prosecutor Cherie Clark said at a court hearing at which Lauwagie pleaded guilty that a recording existed of a phone conversation in which he made threats against her and other prosecutors.

Attempts to obtain a copy of that recording were not successful, and Brady said he is not aware of any charges planned in regard to any jailhouse recordings involving Lauwagie.

In the recording in which Lauwagie threatens the judge, he also disparages prosecutor Clark with a string of vulgarities.

"I am (expletive) evil, and I hate every last (expletive) one of 'em and when I get out ..." Lauwagie said on the recording.

In the murder case, Lauwagie was convicted of asphyxiating 40-year-old Cory Terlecky while he raped her in her home in May 2016.

In March, Lauwagie pleaded guilty to murder, a Class AA felony that carried a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Lauwagie spoke to the court before he was sentenced in May, saying he is, at heart, a good person who was changed by his drug use.

To that, members of Terlecky's family called out in anger, including, "Liar!" Terlecky's father stood and turned his back on Lauwagie as the defendant addressed the courtroom.

Lauwagie denied sexually assaulting Terlecky, saying they had consensual sex and afterward began fighting. He said he put a "sleeper" hold on Terlecky and then left the home, planning to secure drugs he hoped would help him patch things up with Terlecky.

He said when he later heard she died, he did not believe he had caused her death. Clark said one reason the prosecution asked for the sentence Marquart ultimately imposed was that there were other suspects in the case, and Lauwagie could have exploited that fact during a trial.