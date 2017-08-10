Deaths at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rise to five

The 80-year-old motorcyclist from Port Arthur, Texas, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road about 5 miles south of Lead on Sunday morning and was taken to the Rapid City Hospital, said South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

In a crash about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 16 in Rapid City, a car and two motorcycles collided with both riders thrown from their bikes. A 50-year-old woman from Maryland died from her injuries at a Rapid City hospital. The other motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Maryland, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman driving the car, a 2005 Crown Victoria, had minor injuries. Two children in the Pierre woman’s car were not injured, Mangan said.

The other fatal crash was about 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 10, when a 2005 Dodge Durango rolled over in the ditch about 2 miles east of Kadoka on Interstate 90. A 37-year-old woman passenger from Rapid City, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Mangan said. The 58-year-old driver from Black Hawk, S.D., suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the nearby Philip hospital. A 3-year-old boy in the SUV wasn’t injured.

The other two rally fatalities occurred over the last weekend. The nine-day motorcycle gathering runs through Saturday. The State Patrol counts all accidents in the Rapid City region as part of the rally totals.