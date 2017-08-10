The statement by the president came in response to a question as he spoke to reporters outside a national security briefing at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on a working vacation.

"The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I'm saying officially right now it is an emergency. It's a national emergency. We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," he said.

"It is a serious problem, the likes of which we've never had. You know, when I was growing up, they had the LSD, and they had certain generations of drugs. There's never been anything like what's happened to this country over the last four or five years."

He indicated that the White House was still working on the official paperwork.

"This is a worldwide problem, not just a United States problem. This is happening worldwide. But this is a national emergency and we are drawing documents now to so attest," he said.

The scale of the crisis, which has been building for well over a decade, is such that a presidential declaration may not have much immediate impact. It should allow the administration to remove some bureaucratic barriers and waive some federal rules governing how states and localities respond to the drug epidemic. One such rule restricts where Medicaid recipients can receive addiction treatment.

"It's symbolic mostly and it actually involves a lot of reporting and paperwork," Richard Frank, a professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School, told The Washington Post earlier this week when asked about the importance of a presidential declaration.

Governors in Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Virginia have already declared emergencies. And in recent months the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, Congress, physician groups and the insurance industry have all taken institutional steps to address the crisis. At the street level, police, firefighters and paramedics now routinely carry naloxone (brand name Narcan), the anti-overdose drug that can yank an addict from the brink of death.

The problem is that drug addiction is widespread and growing, with an estimated 2.6 million opioid addicts in the U.S., a number that's growing.

In March, Trump established the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, which is led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Last week, the commission issued a preliminary report that described the overdose death toll as "September 11th every three weeks" and urged the president to declare a national emergency.

"The opioid epidemic we are facing is unparalleled. The average American would likely be shocked to know that drug overdoses now kill more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined, the report states.

The report actually understated the lethality of the epidemic. The commission based its estimate of the number of fatal drug overdoses on 2015 statistics. But new federal data covering the first nine months of 2016 showed that the death toll jumped significantly since 2015.

Trump's declaration Thursday came just days after he received an extended briefing on the subject in Bedminster. After that event, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told reporters that declaring a national emergency is a step usually reserved for "a time-limited problem," like the Zika outbreak or problems caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Price said that the administration can do the same sorts of things without declaring an emergency, although he said Trump was keeping the option on the table.

Opioids are a broad category of legal and illegal drugs, ranging from prescription painkillers to heroin. In the last couple of years, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, much of the street-level heroin in the U.S. has been laced with illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is much cheaper to produce than heroin.

Addicts often say they want the most powerful drug they can find, and often seek batches of drugs that have been linked to rashes of overdoses.

Although heroin has been around for a long time, the current opioid crisis has its origin in the 1990s, when the pharmaceutical industry marketed new formulations of prescription opioids. Soon they flooded the market, making America by far the world's leading consumer of these painkillers.

At the beginning of this decade, government officials shut down many "pill mills" in which doctors dispensed huge numbers of prescription opioids, and many addicts switched to street heroin.

An analysis published in June by The Washington Post showed that death rates for Americans aged 25 to 44 have risen since the beginning of the decade, a trend seen across almost all racial and ethnic groups and significantly driven by the opioid epidemic. Once stereotyped as a problem in largely white, rural and economically depressed Rust Belt communities, the opioid epidemic has been killing large numbers of people of all races in big cities in recent years - many of them unwittingly having bought packets of powder in which heroin or cocaine has been mixed with fentanyl.