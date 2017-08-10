Lito Banbilla Bolocon, 44, and Jordon Anthony Rondell, 29, appeared last week before U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann in Aberdeen and pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy involving theft by employees of a gaming establishment on Indian lands.

Jeremy Kris Brown, 43, pleaded guilty to that same count on May 1.

Bolocon was a pit boss at the casino 5 miles north of Watertown, while Rondell was a customer who frequently played blackjack. Brown was a blackjack dealer.

In December 2015, the three men and another blackjack dealer, Fern Freya Gill, devised a plan to cheat the casino out of money on New Year's Eve 2015 and the following day, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Dakota.

The agreement was for Rondell to make a huge chunk of money and then share the winnings with the two dealers and pit boss.

Rondell on that New Year's Eve and early into the next morning cashed out with about $10,000 in winnings after playing at Brown's tables with Bolocon as the pit boss. Gill, who is accused of also being a dealer at the same tables during the scam, faces a trial on Aug. 22.

Bolocon oversaw Brown's and Gill's dealings to Rondell during the cheating, according to the indictment.

The conspirators face a maximum prison term of up to five years and/or a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release upon conviction. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Dakota Sioux Casino is located on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation and is operated by the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe's Gaming Commission.

The case was prosecuted as part of The Guardians Project, another step of federal law enforcement's ongoing efforts to increase engagement, coordination and positive action on behalf of tribal communities.