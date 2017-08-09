In May, John Bruce Steurer, 48, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the November shooting, which took place at the woman's North St. Paul workplace.

A Ramsey County jury found him guilty of that charge as well as four aggravating factors: violating a harassment restraining order, both punching the victim and beating her with a gun in the face after shooting her, and showing no remorse.

His public defender could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Ramsey County District Judge Elena Ostby said additional evidence shows Steurer likely planned the crime ahead of time.

The attack came on Nov. 23, just 14 days after Steurer and his ex-wife, Deanna Lahr, had finalized their divorce, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Steurer shot Lahr at her office, causing her to fall down some stairs. He tried to shoot her again, but she fought him and the 20-gauge shotgun malfunctioned, according to the complaint. She eventually escaped inside the building and locked the doors.

Later, Steurer called Lahr and left a voicemail: "I'm sorry I had to do that to you. I can't have you being with another guy so that's what I had to do. Bye."

During his trial, Steurer told the jury he meant only to cause his ex-wife physical pain when he shot her, not to kill her. If he had wanted to shoot to kill her, the avid hunter said, he could have done so.

Steurer was arrested at a park in Coon Rapids after shooting himself three times in the face in an attempt to kill himself during a standoff with police.

Lahr testified at Wednesday's sentencing that the attack caused physical injuries — a collapsed lung, arthritis, scarring and a limp that's most likely permanent — as well as emotional and mental trauma.

"Fireworks used to be my favorite thing. Now, because of the sound, they trigger anxiety," Lahr said. "What he has done has not just damaged me ... but so many others. All I want is to feel safe and be free and have a chance to be happy."

Steurer said little at the hearing. Ostby criticized him for his lack of remorse and for blaming some of his actions on a learning disability.