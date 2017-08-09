"It's like we are in a train that doesn't leave on time," said Lim, 24, who came to the U.S. from South Korea on a student visa. "We were supposed to ship out last year in July. It's very stressful and frustrating to wait because nobody knows what's going to happen."

Lim and more than 4,000 others like him are in limbo because of concerns over the government's ability to vet recruits in the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest program, or MAVNI.

The program, created in 2009, offers visiting students and workers with vital skills in linguistics or health care a fast-track to U.S. citizenship in return for six years of military service.

But last year, Peter Levine, then-President Barack Obama's acting undersecretary of defense, expressed distrust in the government's security checks within MAVNI.

A program review found screening processes to be inadequate, so Levine ordered additional screening and polygraphs, as well as surveillance on soldiers who entered through MAVNI. But the government didn't have the resources to follow through, so it halted the program, according to Margaret Stock, an Alaska lawyer representing MAVNI recruits in a lawsuit against the government.

In response to legal challenges, the Department of Defense has accused some MAVNI enlistees of making or possessing fraudulent student visas. One recruit who entered on a student visa, the government said, "professed support to 9/11 terrorists and said he would voluntarily help China in a crisis situation."

Stock believes the Department of Defense's allegations about the MAVNI soldiers reflects something other than genuine concern for national security.

"I think most people that know MAVNIs think the DoD is attempting to cover its bureaucratic incompetence by claiming there's some sort of national security threat," said Stock

Meanwhile, the clock is running for Lim, who must start basic training within two years of joining MAVNI.

Had he not joined MAVNI, Lim could have pursued an extended work visa for recent college graduates. But because he thought he was headed to basic training, he took the fall 2016 semester off before taking his final class in spring.

That semester off disqualified him from the work visa.

All that's left for Lim to do is work out, read books and hope he gets sent to basic training before he's no longer allowed to stay in the country.

"It's like, I have no hope. It's very frustrating," Lim said.

Xin Zhou, 22-year-old computer science major at the University of Minnesota, quit looking for internships because he too assumed he was going to basic training soon. When his ship date started getting pushed back, he realized he had turned down multiple opportunities for nothing.

"Working experience is critical for my major of study," Zhou said by email. "Delaying on ship-out date had one huge impact on me: that I am holding a degree without any working experience."

The government has taken action since the lawsuits began. Security interviews have been scheduled for a few MAVNI recruits, but soldiers worry they could be canceled again.

"I don't think anyone is going to hold their breath because the program has been so mismanaged by DoD recently," Stock said.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.