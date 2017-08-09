Minnesota woman accused of strangling aunt to death

During a struggle, she said, the two fell onto a bed, where she got on top her aunt and "squeezed" her neck until she went limp, according to court documents filed in Dakota County District Court.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Divina Sulentich of West St. Paul with second-degree murder with intent for the July death of her aunt, Mary Susan Sulentich, also of West St. Paul.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint:

Sulentich was found dead at her apartment July 12 by someone sent to check on her. She was lying on her back on a bed, and the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

The witness who found Sulentich's body told police that Sulentich's niece had been living with her since April to help her after knee surgery.

West St. Paul police officers had been called to the same apartment about 10:30 p.m. four days earlier, when Mary Sulentich reported she was having an argument with her niece, Divina Sulentich.

During an interview with police, Divina Sulentich said that after officers left the apartment on July 8, she went to the community room in the apartment building but later returned. She said she saw her aunt holding a cell phone and threatening to tell others about the defendant's illegal purchases of Vicodin, including who she was buying it from.

Divina Sulentich said she took the cellphone from her aunt and broke it in half. She said she then grabbed and shook her aunt, and as they struggled they eventually ended up on the victim's bed. Sulentich said she was on top of her aunt and squeezed her neck until she went limp.

She told police she stayed in the apartment all day July 9, contemplating what she should do before leaving in her aunt's car July 10 without reporting her death.

The medical examiner determined she had fractured thyroid cartilages on both sides of her neck, injuries that are consistent with strangulation.