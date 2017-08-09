Second fatality of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reported on I-90

The man from Fort Wayne, Indi., was eastbound on the interstate about seven miles east of Sturgis about 9 p.m. when he lost control, laying the motorcycle on its side, said the South Dakota State Patrol.

He was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

In a bizarre accident also on Tuesday night, two motorcyclists from Kansas City, Mo., both hit a deer right after another about 20 miles north of Sturgis on state Highway 79 just after 5 p.m.

The first motorcycle collided with the deer that was in the roadway and the motorcycle went into the ditch. The second motorcycle also collided with the deer, went into the ditch and collided with a barb wire fence. The 47-year-old man on the first motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, a 47-year-old woman, was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.

The 56-year-old man driving the second motorcycle also had serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.