Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Aug. 8

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:08 a.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Animal

    4:12 p.m. Deputies located cattle on Great Divide Road NW. They were corralled back into the pasture.

    Theft

    8:29 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phone from a bathroom at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    DWI

    11:33 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the 1200 block of 5th Street NW.

    Fraud

    4:05 p.m. Officers received a report that a vulnerable adult was being scammed out of money at the 1200 block of 30th Street NW.

    Suspicious

    8:19 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement
    randomness