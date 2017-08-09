Crime report for Aug. 8
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Animal
4:12 p.m. Deputies located cattle on Great Divide Road NW. They were corralled back into the pasture.
Theft
8:29 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phone from a bathroom at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
DWI
11:33 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the 1200 block of 5th Street NW.
Fraud
4:05 p.m. Officers received a report that a vulnerable adult was being scammed out of money at the 1200 block of 30th Street NW.
Suspicious
8:19 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.