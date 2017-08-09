Crime report for Aug. 8

Theft

8:29 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phone from a bathroom at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SE.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

DWI

11:33 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the 1200 block of 5th Street NW.

Fraud

4:05 p.m. Officers received a report that a vulnerable adult was being scammed out of money at the 1200 block of 30th Street NW.

Suspicious

8:19 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.