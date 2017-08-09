According to the Rice County attorney’s office, Brandon Patrick Dellwo, 29, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the collision early Sunday on Minnesota 19 near Northfield. Dellow was allegedly intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of nearly 0.27, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dellwo was driving the wrong way on the highway shortly after midnight when his Lincoln Navigator collided head-on with a Volkswagen EOS driven by Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, 29, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Merseal was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died.

A passenger in her car, Tanya Marie Von Weine, 30, of Story City, Iowa, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. She was treated at Northfield Hospital.

According to the Des Moines Register, the two college friends had attended Saturday night’s concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. They were driving to stay with a friend at the time of the collision on Highway 19 just west of Interstate 35.

Merseal was a recent graduate of Drake University’s law school in Des Moines and was engaged to be married.

Dellwo, who has an extensive history of alcohol- and traffic-related offenses, suffered minor injuries in the crash.