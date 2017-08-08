Preliminary Sturgis rally count up 14 percent from last year

The busiest day was Sunday, but motorcyclists are still arriving in the Black Hills for the rally that runs through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Among the visitors so far were a group from China on their bikes.

“They were such a fun group, calling themselves Old Baby China,” said Christina Steele, public information officer for Sturgis.

Another highlight was the giving away of a Harley Davidson motorcycle to a wounded warrior.

Steele said Charles Swank won the bike as part of the Wounded Warrior Project “Mission Thank You.”

With numbers apparently up from last year, Steele said police have been busier with 108 more calls in Sturgis compared to last year -- mainly for illegal parking, thefts and misdemeanor drug charges.

In the Sturgis region, the trend of more DUIs and less drug arrests continued into this week.

So far there have been 74 DUIs in the region, compared to 66 last year. Drug arrests are down from 103 last year to 87 this year.

On the brighter side, there were only 468 tickets written through Tuesday morning, compared to 616 last year and only the one fatal crash that occurred on Sunday when some years there are many more. In two unusual serious accidents Monday. one was trying to avoid water on the road and another swerved to miss a squirrel with both going off the road.