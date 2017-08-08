Nicholas James Skelly is charged with Class C felony theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake. He could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim said he had come to the business to rent a trailer. He had originally planned to pay in cash, but ended up paying by credit card and thought he had put the money back in his pocket. The money was dropped on the floor and Skelly is allegedly seen on store security footage picking it up and pocketing it.

Skelly made an initial appearance on the charge this week in district court in Minot.