ND regulators take no action after closed meeting on accusation against Dakota Access Pipeline
BISMARCK—The North Dakota Public Service Commission took no formal action after meeting behind closed doors for about an hour Tuesday, Aug. 8, regarding a complaint against the company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The meeting, which was closed to the public for attorney consultation, came about nine months after commission staff filed a formal complaint alleging the company failed to get permission before adjusting the pipeline's route once "cultural materials" were discovered. Staff proposed a $15,000 fine in early November.
Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said they're trying to "find a path forward that will resolve this." The complaint was filed against Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners.
Separately, the commission plans to hold a hearing next Thursday on several potential violations, like crews removing trees and shrubs beyond what the commission approved.