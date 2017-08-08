The meeting, which was closed to the public for attorney consultation, came about nine months after commission staff filed a formal complaint alleging the company failed to get permission before adjusting the pipeline's route once "cultural materials" were discovered. Staff proposed a $15,000 fine in early November.

Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said they're trying to "find a path forward that will resolve this." The complaint was filed against Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners.

Separately, the commission plans to hold a hearing next Thursday on several potential violations, like crews removing trees and shrubs beyond what the commission approved.