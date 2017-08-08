Jonah James Hawkins, 26, was taken into custody in Starr County, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He had been a fugitive since June 27, when he absconded from supervised release, the DOC said.

The sex offender, who was convicted of sexual contact with a 3-year-old in Cass County, N.D., was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad, and was finally located and taken into custody Friday, Aug. 4.

Hawkins was released from prison on April 22, 2015, to intensive supervised release.

Starr County is at the very southern tip of Texas, separated from Mexico only by the Rio Grande.

Hawkins is a Level 3 predatory offender that ranks him as the most likely to reoffend.