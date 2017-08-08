Stillwater state prison lifts lockdown 4 days after fight

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials are still investigating the cause of the brawl at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, said spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald. No one has been charged in connection with the fight, she said.

After the brawl broke out at about 9:30 a.m., the prison, which is in Bayport, was locked down and inmates were required to stay in their cells instead of going to work in the prison or participating in other programs, Fitzgerald said.

By Tuesday afternoon, only the offenders in the A-West housing unit where the fight broke out remained on lockdown. “This means they will still not go out to programming or work,” she said. “All the other offenders will return to normal work and programming.”