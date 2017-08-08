Travis Johnson, 21, punched 22-year-old Anthony Shriver of Waconia while walking home with a group of friends at about 2:30 a.m., according to a St. Cloud Police Department report.

Police responded to the fight and took Johnson into custody, when he was cited for fifth-degree assault and released.

Shriver, who showed no signs of physical injury, complained of a headache but was not treated at the scene.

Hours later, paramedics were dispatched to Shriver’s home, where he was unconscious. He was declared dead at about 12:30 p.m. at his home.

Johnson later turned himself in to police at about 11 p.m. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail.