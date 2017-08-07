Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 24, of Hibbing was charged in State District Court in Virginia on Monday with four counts — including second-degree manslaughter — in connection with the death of 11-month-old Bentley Joe Lewis Koski last Wednesday morning.

If convicted on the most serious charge, Bonacci-Koski faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Bentley had been left in the care of Bonacci-Koski while the infant's parents were gone for the night. Bonacci-Koski spoke with investigators after the fire, and "it was determined that he had left the child ... in order to go buy controlled substances."

After being gone a couple hours Wednesday morning, Bonacci-Koski saw fire trucks going to the residence in Tower, the complaint states. He went to the home but left without speaking to firefighters, and later stole a Jeep and left town. He was arrested later that day.

The child was found with soot in his airway and stomach, the complaint states.