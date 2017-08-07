Body found in Red River after swimmer goes missing

The identity of the man has not been released while the police attempt to notify his next of kin, Sgt. Jerrod Wagner said.

It’s the third drowning in the Red River so far this year.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of a man going underwater and not resurfacing around 1:35 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Ross Renner said earlier in the day. He said three men were fishing when one of them decided to go swimming.

Rescue boats searched all afternoon for the missing man, and Chris Rasmussen, a battalion chief with the Fargo Fire Department, had said the search would continue until dark and resume in the morning if the man was not found.

But rescuers were able to find the body about 6 p.m. in the area where the man was last seen, Wagner said.

In June, the bodies of two men were recovered from the river in separate drownings.

In one case, 24-year-old Fanuel Asrat drowned while swimming with friends on June 29. Asrat had been a swimming instructor at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

In a different case, 29-year-old David Tikayne disappeared after entering the Red River on June 5. Emergency workers found his body in the river June 15.