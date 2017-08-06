Search
    WE Fest goes out with a bang as Houser, Eldredge and Bryan keep the party going long into the night

    By Vicki Gerdes Today at 2:11 a.m.
    Brett Eldredge points at WE Fest fans during his set on Saturday, Aug. 5. Eldredge currently holds the No. 1 album on iTunes with his self-titled disc, which debuted on Friday. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service1 / 6
    Two women sing along to a Brett Eldredge song. Fans sang, danced and attempted to take selfies with the country star during his set. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service2 / 6
    A fan holds his hand in the air during Randy Houser's set on Saturday, Aug. 5. Although grey clouds loomed over the afternoon and early evening, skies cleared up as Houser played. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service3 / 6
    Musician Ward Williams smokes a pipe during the Randy Houser set Saturday night, Aug. 5. Williams plays pedal/lap steel and guitar with Houser's band. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service4 / 6
    Randy Houser belts out a song at WE Fest. Houser took the stage around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service 5 / 6
    Brett Eldredge captures hearts as he sings at WE Fest Saturday. Eldredge took the stage around 8:30 p.m. Meagan Pittelko / Forum News Service6 / 6

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—It may have been the final night of WE Fest 2017, but the party at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday, Aug. 5, as chart-topping country stars Randy Houser, Brett Eldredge and Luke Bryan kept the concert bowl rocking long into the midnight hour.

    Houser started out by showing the crowd at the Soo Pass "How Country Feels," then followed up that unabashed ode to the joys of country living with a cover of pal Trace Adkins' chart-topper, "Honky Tonk Badonkedonk" — which couldn't really be classified as a cover, since Houser was one of the writers on that 2005 hit.

    "I don't get to play this one too often," said Houser with a smile before launching into the tune.

    Houser interspersed some of his earlier material, such as 2008's "Boots On" and "My Kinda Country," with his string of 2013 hits, "Like A Cowboy," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss."

    "That was the first No. 1 I ever had as a songwriter, which was pretty cool," said Houser of 'Goodnight Kiss."

    The singer also gave the WE Fest crowd a glimpse of some of his new material, such as the not-yet-released "High Time Again," and showed off his blues chops by covering a couple of Elmore James songs, "It Hurts Me Too" and "Shake Your Moneymaker."

    "Thank you all for a hell of a Saturday night!" said Houser before leaving the stage to make way for Eldredge — who was celebrating the success of his self-titled, just-released album, which WE Fest host Storme Warren revealed had already been burning its way up to the top of the charts.

    Eldredge started out his set by proclaiming he was "here to save the day" with his new single, "Superhero," then urged the crowd, "let's all have some fun and get wild!" as he broke into his playful 2013 hit, "Don't Ya," followed by the 2017 release, "Somethin' I'm Good At."

    Eldredge also revealed the crowd that he had family from St. Cloud, Minn., who were in the audience that night.

    "They've been asking me for years, 'When are you going to play WE Fest?'" Eldredge said, adding that he had been trying to make it happen for a few years, but in 2017, the timing was finally right.

    His set included a wide range of moods, from the unabashedly romantic "Love Someone" and "The Long Way," to a sly cover of Kanye West's "Gold Digger" and a spot-on interpretation of Bob Seeger's "Night Moves."

    As the night wore on, the concert bowl at the Soo Pass became gradually fuller, and by the time headliner Luke Bryan took the stage just before 10:30, it was jam packed.

    "Damn, there's a lot of people here!" Bryan exclaimed as he looked out over the crowd, seemingly in awe.

    He got comfortable quite quickly, however, as he stated, "I think I might need to do a shot with y'all to get you fired up!" — and then proceeded to raise his glass.

    It worked. The audience was singing along loudly as Bryan fired them up with a series of party-themed songs including "My Kind of Night," "Kick the Dust Up" and "Crash My Party."

    Even the somewhat more introspective "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye," "I See You" and "Fast" failed to dampen their enthusiasm — or Bryan's, as he launched into the cheeky "You Make My Speakers Go Boom-Boom," followed by crowd-pleasers "Roller Coaster," "Country Man," "Play It Again" and many more.

    Vicki Gerdes

    Staff writer at Detroit Lakes Newspapers for the past 16 years, currently editor of the entertainment and community pages as well as covering city council and the Lake Park-Audubon School Board. Living in DL with my cat, Smokey.

    vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1454
