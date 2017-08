As part of the Bank Forward's 90th Anniversary Pay it Forward campaign, Andy Haskell, Market President of Bank Forward Bemidji, recently announced a $2,000 donation to Community Table. The donation will help the organization purchase equipment needed to continue providing free meals to those in need. Pictured (left to right) are Corinda Edevold, Sara Sundvall, Dana Wolff, Laurie Buehler and Jamie Zyllo.