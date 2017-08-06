First Lutheran, UBS hold blood drive
BEMIDJI—A total of 46 people volunteered to donate blood, and 40 able to give during Bemidji's July 25 blood drive. Seven people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 47 total products.
Blood donors are eligible to donate blood every 56 days. There were three people who volunteered for their first time at the Bemidji event. John Hellquist and Barb Treat coordinated the drive and First Lutheran Church sponsored and assisted with space, recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors.
