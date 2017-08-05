Let's play name that perennial

The penstemon group includes many species and named cultivars, mostly blooming in mid-summer. The tubular flowers are arranged along a central stem to form long, spike-shaped clusters. Heights vary, but average about 24 to 30 inches. It's a relatively low-maintenance perennial for full sun or partial shade. Penstemon is winter hardy in most zone 4 locations if it receives generous snow cover. In exposed sites, fall mulch will increase success.

Q: We recently took out three very large evergreens in our backyard and are hoping to get grass to grow where the evergreens and landscaping rocks once were. What should we add to the soil so the grass will grow? — Jennifer and Jacob Knodel, Fargo.

A: There's a common misconception that evergreen needles turn the soil underneath acidic, making it difficult to grow anything below evergreens. University of Wisconsin and other researchers have shown that the slight acidity in needles is quickly broken down into neutral compounds by microbes as fallen needles decompose. It can be difficult to grow plants beneath spruce and pine trees, not because of soil acidity, but because evergreen roots are shallow and numerous, leaving the soil powder-dry and low in nutrients.

After evergreens are removed from an area, addition of organic material plus nutrients will bring the soil back into condition for growing grass or other plants. Spread three inches or more of peatmoss, compost or bagged manure over the area. Add a well-balanced granular fertilizer, such as labeled for flowers or vegetables and spread over the soil following the recommended poundage per square feet as indicated on the label. Then till all materials into the top six inches of soil. The area should then be ready to seed with a good blend of Kentucky bluegrass and a smaller percentage of creeping red fescue.

Q: Can trees and shrubs still be planted in mid-summer? — J. Hanson, Grand Forks, ND.

A: The good-old-days weren't nearly as good as today, where planting is concerned. Before the plastic nursery pot made it possible to grow and sell potted trees, shrubs and perennials, planting bareroot stock was limited to spring and fall. Now garden centers can sell actively growing stock all growing season, greatly extending our planting calendar. Mid-summer is highly successful if watering is closely monitored on warm and windy days.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.