Around 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, the Moorhead Police Department responded to the 1800 block of 16th Street South near Minnesota State University -Moorhead for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found lying in the driveway outside a garage next door to the home, where officers said several rounds from a handgun were fired. Identities of the men were not released, but Lt. Tory Jacobson said they were acquaintances and other people were in the home at the time of the dispute and shooting. Those individuals as well as the shooter and neighbors are being interviewed by police in the investigation.

“We have the identified, responsible party at this time and we have several witnesses. We’re just initiating those investigations and interviews,” Jacobson said.

Officers established a crime scene consisting of the two homes and canvassed the area for potential stray bullets. Jacobson said there is no public safety concern at this time.

Emergency personnel treated the man as he was lying in the driveway before placing him on a stretcher. As they moved the man into the ambulance, medics were still performing CPR and he was later brought to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wounds.