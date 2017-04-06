But for the crew gathered at the WMA, there was little time to enjoy what nature had to offer.

That's where the burning and learning came into play.

"It would nice to have a little more breeze today, but light and variable winds pose their own problems," said Jason Ekstein, a roving fire crew boss for the Department of Natural Resources in Mentor, Minn. "You don't know which way the wind is actually going to push the fire."

A 16-year fire boss, Ekstein was leading a wildland firefighter training session for DNR and Nature Conservancy personnel Thursday afternoon at Chicog WMA.

The training put the 20 or so participants through a series of five simulated wildfire scenarios that ranged from protecting a historic structure from fire to walking in on a group of revelers partying around a campfire in a fire-restricted area.

Working with a cadre of more experienced instructors, the participants were divided into four groups — or "engines," as Ekstein called them — that responded to each of the five scenarios.

The trainees all had at least some previous fire experience, he said.

"We matched people that had moderate experience, medium experience and low (experience)," Ekstein said. "This is a chance for them to build leadership skills and work on their suppression activities. Everything is scripted, and then once we're on site, ad-libbing kicks in, as well."

Organizers chose the 2,434-acre Chicog WMA because of the abundance of roads and trails that break up the site and its sheer size, which allowed each of the scenarios to be spread across a wide area.

Thursday's all could potentially happen on the field, Ekstein said.

"We have scenarios where they respond to a fire, but it also ends up being a medical situation so now they have two issues they need to deal with on site," Ekstein said. "We're not lighting anything they wouldn't be able to catch and handle and appropriately mop up."

Controlled fire is a key component of managing wildlife habitat, and spring is prime time for conducting the burns, which are administered under a strict set of guidelines. Relative humidity, air temperature, moisture and the speed and direction of the wind all have to be just right before crews can conduct a burn.

Ekstein says he had alternate days on the schedule in case Thursday's weather didn't cooperate. The goal was to complete the training before prescribed burning season hits full swing.

Springtime burns are timed to coincide with the time after snow melts and before vegetation turns green.

"We put three more days behind this on the calendar, and we were lucky we got the first one," he said. "It worked out nice."

Thursday's session was conducted under the Incident Command System, a standardized organizational structure for planning and managing people and other resources during fires, floods and other emergency events.

"All our safety measures are in place so we can come out and do these exercises," Ekstein said.

The DNR is scheduled to burn about 600 acres of Chicog WMA this spring, but Thursday was more about learning, Ekstein said.

"We're not putting a lot of black on the ground," he said. "It's more the exercise than the acres."