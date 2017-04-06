Still, the comparatively small distance combined with the angles of the planets relative to the sun yields a solid opportunity for earthlings to take a look at their friendly neighborhood gas giant.

"If you drew a line from the sun to the earth, it would point roughly to Jupiter," said Ron Fevig, an associate professor in the University of North Dakota's department of space studies. Though the astronomical bodies find themselves in alignment for a while, Fevig said the distances between them are still great.

The enhancement of the planet in our normal field of vision is partly due to the angle of sunlight bouncing off the planet's surface, he said.

"It's not like it'll be the size of the full moon or anything like that," Fevig said. "But the light is reflected back towards the sun, so it'll appear a bit brighter."

Dean Smith, a physics instructor at UND and faculty adviser for the Northern Sky Astronomical Society, the university's astronomy club, said the planets will remain relatively close for some time.

"We move slowly enough through space where you'll be able to see it for awhile," Smith said, though he added Jupiter will likely be at its very brightest in the near future.

For now, he said, the planet is best viewed at about midnight. He said stargazers could likely see Jupiter as the brightest object in the sky — excluding the moon — when looking south.

"It'll be hard to miss," Smith said.

Until about July, the planet should appear earlier and earlier in the evening sky. Though Jupiter will look like a bright star to the naked eye, Smith said those with a steady hand and binoculars of 10-power magnification might see the planet's outline in better detail, as well as a few of its many moons. Stargazers with small telescopes could see even more moons, he said, and larger lenses could reveal Jupiter's colorful cloud belts.

The astronomical society could begin hosting public viewing events in a few weeks. Smith said the group has previously set up its telescopes at the Heritage Village in East Grand Forks and said anyone interested should watch the club's Facebook page for a listing of events in May.