Titan Machinery Inc. reported its financial results late last week for its fourth quarter and last fiscal year that ended Jan. 31.

According to the report, the company's quarterly revenue was down about 5 percent to $317.6 million, a decrease from $335.5 million for the quarter a year before.

It also reported a drop in equipment sales ($226.9 million, down about 7 percent from $243.8 million), but parts sales increased about 1.7 percent to $48.7 million and revenue generated from service ticked up to $28 million from $27.6 million in the previous fourth quarter.

The gross profit for the quarter was $48.4 million, up considerably from $16.3 million a year ago as a result of the fourth quarter of 2016 being affected by an inventory impairment charge of $27.5 million and Titan's efforts to sell off its inventory. That gave the company a gross profit margin of 15.4 percent for the most recent quarter compared to 4.8 percent a year before.

The latest figures show reduced revenue for Titan across agriculture, construction and international business. But with the network now moving forward on its plans to close 14 agricultural dealerships in the coming months, the financial report also includes expected cuts to operating expenses going forward.

Titan Machinery has reduced its equipment inventory by more than half, or $543.6 million, over the past three years while also reducing its floorplan payables and long-term debt by about 63 percent, according to David Meyer, the company's chairman and CEO.

Meyer's statement said Titan's restructuring plan will reduce annual structural costs by about $25 million without impacting customer service.

"These improvements better align our cost structure and balance sheet with current market conditions and provide us with improved profitability, the ability to continue generating strong operating cash flow and better position our business for future profitable growth opportunities," he wrote.

The financial report's outlook for the next fiscal years assumes agricultural sales will fall 10 to 15 percent and construction sales will drop 5 to 10 percent while international sales will increase 3 to 8 percent.