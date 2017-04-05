Charrity Harvey's longtime pet, whom she called "my firstborne child," had disappeared from her home about 11 p.m. Monday, Apr. 3, in the northwest part of the city.

She had been having seizures and would get restless at times and took off.

The family looked for more than two hours that night.

"I thought we had lost her. I didn't think she'd make it through the night," Harvey said on Wednesday.

Her daughter went to school in the morning, but burst into tears there and came home. The mother and daughter started making posters to put up to try to find their dog.

It was a long 13 hours, but about 12:30 p.m. the next day Minot Central Dispatch received a call that a dog in obvious distress was stuck in a storm sewer and was barking.

A couple who lived next to the storm sewer several blocks from Harvey's home had made the call to police after hearing the barks while they were walking their dog.

Animal Control Officer Tanya Mendelsohn responded to the scene and remembered a report that a dachshund named "Tilly" had been missing from the same area.

Mendelsohn called Harvey and the Minot Street Department to assist after hearing the barking from the storm sewer, but not seeing herl.

Street department worker Mark Espe removed the storm grate and climbed in.

The storm sewer was only about shoulder width, and he was wondering what to do.

Harvey said Espe just decided to jump back in and climbed down about 50 feet and grabbed Tilly, who couldn't move.

"I was beyond elated," Harvey said. "And so grateful."

She said Espe went out of his way to rescue her longtime pet. "I can't even put into words how thankful I am for what he did."

Harvey thinks that her smaller dog fell through an opening in the storm sewer grate just off of the curb and then couldn't get out.

After the rescue she took her to the veterinarian.

"She was so cold and stiff," Harvey said. After spending a day at the doggie hospital, the frail and thin Tilly came home Wednesday afternoon.

"She's in pretty rough shape," Harvey said. "She had a lot of scrapes, but didn't break anything."