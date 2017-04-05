Man dies in crash in northern Minn.

Arvin Ernest Dahl of Middle River, Minn., died from injuries he received from the crash on U.S. Highway 59 about 2 mile north of Thief River Falls.

He was driving a 2011 Buick Lucerne west on 190th Street Northeast when he failed to yield to David Mark Loe, a 62-year-old from Browerville, Minn., who was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2010 Mack Tractor. Dahl struck the semi.

Dahl's passenger, Marvel Lenora Dahl of Middle River, was taken with Arvin Dahl to Sanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Loe was not injured.