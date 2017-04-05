Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man dies in crash in northern Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:31 a.m.

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — An 87-year-old man has died after his vehicle struck a semi Tuesday, April 4, near Thief River Falls.

    Arvin Ernest Dahl of Middle River, Minn., died from injuries he received from the crash on U.S. Highway 59 about 2 mile north of Thief River Falls.

    He was driving a 2011 Buick Lucerne west on 190th Street Northeast when he failed to yield to David Mark Loe, a 62-year-old from Browerville, Minn., who was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2010 Mack Tractor. Dahl struck the semi.

    Dahl's passenger, Marvel Lenora Dahl of Middle River, was taken with Arvin Dahl to Sanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Loe was not injured.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsminnesotaThief River Falls
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness