Pespi ad sparks backlash

I'm sure @pepsi already has an apology drafted. These companies are not THAT tone deaf. They're using controversy to their advantage — Uncoachable (@_Hate_Holly_) April 4, 2017

Beckoned by one of the protesters, Jenner eventually rips off her blonde wig and joins the fray. Grabbing a can of Pepsi, she heads toward one of the grim-faced police officers, and hands him a drink. He accepts and smiles, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

It's hard not to compare the image of Jenner handing the can to the police officer to the award-winning photo from a Baton Rouge, La., protest against police brutality last July. In it, Ieshia Evans can be seen, calm and collected, offering her hands for arrest to a group of riot-gear-clad police officers.

theory: that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is actually a Coke ad — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) April 4, 2017

In the YouTube description for the commercial, titled "Live for Now Moments Anthem," Pepsi calls it "a short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back." It features "Lions" by Skip Marley.

Following the release of the ad, Pepsi quickly began trending in the U.S. on Twitter, as many social media users ripped it to shreds. Reactions ranged from humorous jabs ("Hi, I'm Rachel Dolezal for Crystal Pepsi") to calls for whoever greenlit the commercial to be fired.