The privately owned Payless Inc., based in Topeka, Kan., joined a long list of U.S. bricks-and-mortar retailers to fall victim to declining mall traffic in the midst of a rise of internet shopping and rapidly changing consumer tastes.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” CEO W. Paul Jones said in a statement.

On Tuesday, April 4, the company with about 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Payless said it had reached an agreement with about two-thirds of its top lenders to cut its debt by 50 percent.

A newly released closure list includes a store in the EasTen Shopping Center, 3202 U.S. Highway 10 E., as well as stores in Cottage Grove, Elk River and Medford in southern Minnesota. No North Dakota stores are slated to close.

A Payless at 1411 S. University Drive in Fargo closed Feb. 5. Once the Moorhead store closes, the West Acres Shopping Center location will be the only Payless still open in Fargo-Moorhead.

Following closures of stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Payless said it will "aggressively manage" its remaining real estate lease portfolio while looking to invest in growth areas and expand in international markets such as Latin America.

Large department store chains such as Macy's Inc, Sears Holding Corp and J.C. Penney Company Inc. have been implementing turnaround plans that include cost-cutting and hundreds of store closures across the United States.