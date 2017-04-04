After taking a defense motion to relocate the manslaughter trial out of Ramsey County, Judge William H. Leary III said he hopes to reach a decision on the request, as well as other pending defense motions, by the end of the week.

The change of venue motion was argued by defense attorney Earl Gray during a 90-minute hearing Tuesday.

Gray said that extensive media coverage of the fatal shooting of Castile by officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 6 traffic stop in Falcon Heights, as well as remarks made by Gov. Mark Dayton and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, eliminated Yanez's chance of receiving a fair trial by his peers in Ramsey County.

He also argued that jurors in the case could face severe intimidation by local protesters who could riot or potentially go so far as to burn down jurors' homes if Yanez is found not guilty of the charges facing him.

The four-year veteran of the St. Anthony Police Department faces one count of second-degree manslaughter and two felony-level counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon stemming from the shooting.

"There's no way you can get him a fair trial (in Ramsey County)," Gray said to the judge. "You get outstate, I assure you we will pick a jury very quickly."

The defense team's analysis indicated that residents of Duluth, St. Cloud or Brainerd know far less about the case and are much more likely to be able to reach a fair verdict, Gray added.

PROSECUTORS DIFFER

While acknowledging extensive media coverage of the case, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Clayton Robinson Jr. countered Tuesday that the defense had not met the legal standard needed to justify moving the trial out of the county where the alleged crime occurred.

The legal burden, he said, does not have to do with how much potential jurors might have read or heard about a case in the media, but rather whether they are able to set aside any biases to reach a "fair and impartial" decision.

"There is no basis to suggest you can't find jurors who (can do that)," Clayton told the judge.

He added that there are protective measures that can be put in place during jury selection to help ensure juror impartiality, such as juror questionnaires.

He called Gray's comments about potentially disruptive protests at trial "conjecture," and said there had been no indication from hearings held to date to suggest that will happen.

Leary also took issue with some of Gray's characterizations in that regard.

"To suggest that individuals' homes (could be) burned ... is simply not true," Leary said.

He added that the community "has done nothing but display appropriate conduct" at the legal proceedings in the case thus far.

OTHER MOTIONS

Leary also took a handful of other defense motions under advisement Tuesday, including its request to suppress testimony of a state expert on police use-of-force at trial, as well as a motion to dismiss the manslaughter charge facing Yanez due to "vagueness" of the statute.

Arguments made in court on each centered around whether case law indicates that the events leading up to Yanez's decision to shoot Castile are relevant in determining if the action was criminally reckless.

The defense has argued that only what was known to Yanez in the moment he decided to fire his gun matters to the case.

The state has maintained that the entire incident, from the moment Yanez first decided to pull Castile over to the moment he fired his gun, needs to be weighed in order to properly assess the criminality of his actions.

It is the defense's position that the state's police use-of-force expert, Jeffrey Noble, believes that had Yanez conducted the traffic stop with more care, the fatal shooting could have been avoided.

Because that opinion has no legal basis, defense attorneys argued, his testimony should be excluded at trial.

Prosecutors disputed that assessment at the hearing.

Noble was consulted by the state to help it reach its charging decision in the case.

Leary on Tuesday also denied a defense motion to separate the manslaughter count against Yanez from other counts that he intentionally endangered passengers in Castile's car.

The immediate aftermath of the shooting was live-streamed on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. Reynolds was in the car with Castile when he was shot, as was her then-4-year-old daughter.

Castile reportedly told Yanez during the traffic stop that he had a gun. Yanez's lawyers maintain that Castile was reaching for the weapon when the officer shot him out of fear for his life. Prosecutors dispute that and maintain that Yanez acted recklessly when he opened fire. Castile was licensed to carry a firearm.

The incident sparked protests across the state and nation about police use-of-force against people of color. Castile, a 32-year-old St. Paul elementary school cafeteria manager, was black. Yanez, 29, is Hispanic.