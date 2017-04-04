Minn. GOP leader candidates talk Trump, party debt

The forum in the Little Falls Community Middle School drew a crowd of about 20 people. Current Deputy Chair Chris Fields, former Minnesota Senate Minority Leader David Hann, Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice and Jennifer Carnahan, who owns businesses in the Nisswa area, all took part.

The candidates were mostly congenial but there was a brief moment of fireworks over the question of party unity.

"I do not believe in unifying this party," Fields said. "I don't. I don't think it's possible."

Schisms like those between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights Republicans, and those who were for or against Trump, could never be bridged, he said.

The seeming rejection of unity drew the ire of Rice.

"I assume then, therefore, that the (party) endorsing process doesn't mean anything?" Rice asked.

Fields said that wasn't true. It was focus rather than unity that gave the GOP its 2016 victory, he said.

He later said the two Republicans next to him refrained from saying they supported Trump when the media asked them. Fields did not name the candidates directly, but Hann and Carnahan both interpreted the remark as a jibe at them.

Carnahan went on defense by saying she publicly supported Trump in multiple instances via local media and later received messages from friends saying they couldn't associate with her again. She supported Trump despite running a campaign for Legislature in the liberal bastion of Minneapolis, and outperformed him by 56 percent, she added.

Hann pointed out he had been specifically asked by the Republicans serving under him in the Legislature not to box them in by commenting on Trump. He did publicly support Trump, and video of him doing it appeared in a campaign ad against him before he ultimately lost his reelection bid, he said.

While he seemed more inclined toward unity, Hann also pointed out a deep partisan divide splitting the nation. He said his favorite political figure was Republican Abraham Lincoln, who tried to keep the Union together up until his assassination. Hann went so far as to echo a speaker at the state party's recent Lincoln-Reagan dinner, and label the situation a "second Civil War."

"It's that same kind of fundamental difference that was occurring back before the Civil War," he said. "People had very different ideas about what it meant to be human, and what is the idea of good government. We still have that today. So, I have been reading a lot about Lincoln, because I think he has a lot to teach us today about how to make sure that we win this second Civil War that we're in."

The candidates also talked how to deal with the party's tough financial straits, including a roughly $1 million debt. Asked the role a chair should play, Carnahan said they should address not only the debt but also cash flow. She said it took $50,000-$70,000 a month "to keep the lights on and the doors open" at the party, but it didn't have that amount in cash reserves. Someone like her, with business experience, can help boost finances, she said — and if that didn't happen, the Republicans were headed for trouble.

"If we don't bring any more money in, our party won't exist in the same way that it does today," she said.

Rice, who also serves as finance chair for the party, said the debt level had finally gone below $1 million recently. To describe how important that milestone was, he channeled Joe Biden's reaction to the Affordable Care Act passing in 2010.

"That's a B.F.D," Rice said. "We all know what that means."

Paying off the debt was second only to winning the 2018 governor's race on the list of Rice's priorities were he to be elected as party chair, he said.

Fiscal independence was important to Rice. A citizen who gives all their income to the government is no different than a slave, he said.

"If the government takes 100 percent of your income from your labor, at what point is there a difference between you being a slave and being an employee of the government?" he said. "If they take a 100 percent, you're basically a slave to the government. Well, I don't like the sound of that. I don't like the idea of being a 30 percent slave to the government."

If government wasn't reined in, they would dictate an individual's lifestyle from the amount of money a person made to the clothes they wore, Rice said.

Fields urged bolder messaging that wasn't constrained by political correctness. The state party went through the entire 2016 campaign season without once mentioning the mass knife attack in St. Cloud in September, he said.

"We're afraid of our own shadows sometimes," Fields said.

A more blunt, direct message would help the Republicans define both themselves and Democrats, he said.

Deputy chair candidates who appeared included Jennifer DeJournett, Andy Aplikowski and David Pascoe.

The election for party chair and deputy chair will take place at the Minnesota GOP's State Central Committee meeting next month in St. Cloud.

Morrison County Republicans Chair Mandy Heffron and Wadena County Republicans Chair Sheldon Monson served as moderators.