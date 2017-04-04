Search
    Office supplies retailer Staples explores sale

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:14 a.m.
    A shopping cart is seen outside a Staples office supplies store in the Chicago suburb of Glenview, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

    Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supplies retailer, is considering selling itself, and is in talks with private-equity bidders, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, April 4.

    The retailer last year called off a proposed merger with rival Office Depot Inc, due to antitrust concerns.

    Staples spokesman Mark Cautela declined to comment.

    The company's shares rose nearly 15 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq. Staples had a market value of $5.65 billion as of Monday.

    The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Staples was exploring a sale.

