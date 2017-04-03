Sioux Falls police said Irving asked to use the bathroom at the Streeter station to clean up and an employee there saw noticeable blood on him.

He was driving a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with South Dakota license plates 1V8805.

Jumping Eagle is described as a Native American, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with a shaved head.

Killed at the Sioux Falls apartment building near West 13th Street and South Spring Avenue was Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7000 or their local 911 number.