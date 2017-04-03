Search
    Rivers in far northeast ND receding, but flood warning remains

    By April Baumgarten Today at 9:52 p.m.

    GRAFTON, N.D.—The risk of flooding remains for northern parts of the Red River Valley, though some rivers, including the one that threatening Grafton, appear to have crested.

    The Park River at Grafton hit 14.71 feet this weekend, just exceeding major flood stage but not reaching the record crest, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The river has since dropped into the moderate flood stage, and the flood risk is expected to diminish later this week.

    Mayor Chris West said water flooded Leistikow Memorial Park and the Fair Oaks Golf Course, but the levees put in place by the Army Corps of Engineers kept homes safe.

    Rising waters have threatened smaller communities in the northern Red River Valley, particularly those in low-lying areas. Water over roadways closed some county roads, including N.D. Highway 18 from County Road 55 to the Canadian border. That highway was reopened Monday.

    A flood warning continues for Cavalier, Pembina and parts of Walsh and Kittson counties as runoff from snowmelt finds its way into low spots, ditches and streams, according to the weather service. Water flowing in from Canada also is contributing to problems.

    The Pembina River at Neche, N.D., hit 22.45 feet this weekend. The river has been falling slowly but likely will remain in the major flooding stage for the foreseeable future.

    The Pembina River at Walhalla, N.D., has dropped about 3 feet from its weekend crest of roughly 15 feet, but it could rise to 13.5 feet later in the week. It remains in the moderate flood stage.

    Pembina County Emergency Manager Andrew Kirking said some roads were damaged, though no evacuation orders were issued.

    The Red River at Pembina, N.D., is on the rise and is in the moderate flood stage at 44.66 feet. It's likely to hit its crest at 45.5 feet by midweek, according to the weather service.

    The Two Rivers River in Hallock, Minn., has crested at nearly 808 feet above sea level. While flooding is still a risk, that should diminish by the end of the week, the weather service predicted.

    It's not likely any rivers in the region have broken historic crests, but that will remain unknown until the U.S. Geological Survey completes its reviews in the following months, according to the weather service.

