Five children who died in SD fire were all in same bedroom

The children were from different families, although Spearfish Lt. Boyd Dean said he didn't know exactly how many families are involved as some were stepchildren.

Names of the children were released Monday. They included two siblings—Justice Lillian Gene Roden, 9, and Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden, 11—and three younger children—Phibie Joyce Moyer, 6, Clinton James Johnson, 9 and Rhylin Zane Gee, 8.

Dean said they didn't know if they would release the names of the "several adults" and a 13-year-old child who escaped the fire, some of whom were treated for smoke inhalation at the Spearfish Regional Medical Center and released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which occurred at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters and police arrived. Dean said there is no indication it was arson.

The lead investigator is Mike Erickson with the South Dakota State Fire Marshal's office.

Dean said there were numerous rental rooms in the two-story home near Black Hills State University in the city of about 11,000 people tucked into the Black Hills of far western South Dakota.

Dean said the community has given the parents and survivors "an overwhelming display of support."

Besides the planning for the vigil, Dean said there have been flowers and teddy bears placed at the site of the fire and donations for the families have also poured in.

The United Methodist Church in Spearfish has offered their services as a drop off point for donations with Pastor Scott McKirdy and others from the church coordinating the effort.. The church is at 845 North 5th Street, with additional contact information at 605-642-3457 and

office@spearfishumc.org.