Now it's official, as the bakery's second-generation patriarch Jerry Johannessen was inducted March 4 into the Upper Midwest Bakery Association Hall of Fame. The association honored Jerry in the lifetime achievement category during its annual convention in St. Cloud.

"I chose to nominate Jerry and they didn't hesitate one bit,'' said Becky Halverson, a longtime bakery employee. A standing ovation from over 300 greeted Jerry Johannessen, 85, as he received the award.

Johannessen said he kept his remarks brief. But he has plenty to offer on what it takes for a small-town bakery to succeed. The Benson Bakery is marking its 85th year under the family's ownership. Jerry's father, Ragnvald "Norsk" purchased the bakery as an immigrant from Norway. Jerry took over in 1970 as owner and Toby in 1996.

Jerry said his father learned the trade after working for bakeries in Lake Preston, S.D., and in Montevideo before arriving in Benson. He saw it through the Depression, and good times too.

The most important ingredient for success is the obvious one, according to Jerry and Toby. The Benson Bakery built a reputation for quality baked products from the start. Many of the recipes still used by the bakery are those the founder brought with him, they said.

The other recipes are those that Jerry Johannessen brought to the bakery after he graduated from the Dunwoody School of Baking in the late 1950s. Some of the country's best-known bakers taught at the school while he attended, he said.

The Benson Bakery remains a "from scratch'' bakery. Toby said he continues to source as many of the original ingredients as possible.

The other business lesson the father-son duo offer is to be true to your focus.

The Benson Bakery had expanded as the rural economy grew after World War II. It offered a full-menu restaurant and produced baked goods that were delivered daily to towns ranging from Appleton to Willmar.

Toby said his grandfather's mentality at the time was "as long as you're producing, you're making money. He wanted to push as much as he could,'' he said.

Jerry realized that the bakery had overreached. It was facing competition from big wholesale bakeries. He risked his father's wrath and pulled back on the goods produced for delivery out of town.

He also scaled back the restaurant offerings. Today, it focuses on offering a luncheon menu and does not serve evening meals.

Having good employees is a big part of the bakery's business success as well, according to the two. At the Upper Midwest Bakery Association convention, the Benson Bakery saw employees Beth Halvorsen, Tanya Johannessen and Becky Halverson receive awards for cakes they made.

Father and son said the bakery has also benefited by having a "very supportive customer base.''

"It's a rewarding experience,'' said Toby of the work. "You work hard but you become kind of a link to a lot of people's lives.''