Dady, 21, had been missing for nearly a week when a private underwater recovery company searching the river identified a spot where Stearns County divers later found him. Divers recovered Dady at about 6:20 p.m. Friday in 15-17 feet of water, several hundred feet south of the Veterans Bridge towards the west side of the river.

Investigators believe Dady walked onto a railroad bridge north of Veterans Bridge alone at about 1:30 a.m. March 25 and likely fell from the bridge into the river.

No information has been released about autopsy findings, but police don't suspect foul play.