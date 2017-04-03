Grand Rapids boy shot by father still in critical condition

Wyatt Krauss initially was airlifted to a Duluth hospital following what has been described as an attempted murder-suicide last Thursday in a home on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

David Krauss, 29, was found deceased in the home, but the boy was moving and had labored breathing.

"I talked with the family this morning and he's still in critical condition, but not out of the woods yet," said Sgt. Bob Stein of the Grand Rapids Police Department. "There have been some slight improvements."

The boy's grandmother discovered the scene and called 911. Wyatt Krauss is no longer listed in the patient registry at either Duluth hospital, and Stein did not know where the boy had been transferred.