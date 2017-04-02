Jason Aldean named country music's entertainer of the year

The show took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second consecutive year. Keith Urban led the nominations with seven, including album of the year, followed by Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with six nods each.

The show featured a slew of performances from country music's biggest stars, including Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

Here is list of winners:

Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett

Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings" - Miranda Lambert, RCA Nashville, Vanner Records.

Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y." - Florida Georgia Line, Big Machine Label Group.

Song of the year: "Die A Happy Man" - Thomas Rhett with songwriters Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Video of the year: "Forever Country" - Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.

Vocal event of the year: "May We All" - Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw with producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group