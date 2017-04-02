Five children die in SD house fire

The children --ages 6 to 11—were found in the two-story home after the fire call at about 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Several adults escaped, but they were unable to rescue the children, some of whom had just moved into the home.

Officials in the town of 11,000 tucked in the western South Dakota hills called it just an unspeakable horror.

"Our units responded immediately, fire units responded immediately. When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed," Lt. Boyd Dean of the Spearfish Police Department told a news conference.

"Firefighters tried to make entry when the neighbors and family told them that there were children trapped inside, said city fire chief Mark Sachara at the news conference. "They did what they could but the volume of fire, there was just no way they could get in to do a search.

"It was difficult to get to because the roof had already started to collapse in the center; we just couldn't put firefighters inside," Sachara said.

Adults who were trying to help rescue the kids were taken to the Spearfish Regional Hospital with smoke inhalation.

The adults were no longer at the hospital Sunday night, said one of the nurses.