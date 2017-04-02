The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the man was cutting down the tree Saturday when it fell and struck him. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of 150th Avenue Northwest.

Ambulance and first responder personnel treated the victim at the scene. He was eventually airlifted by Life Link Air Ambulance with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The man was not identified.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Willmar Ambulance, Sunburg Ambulance, Pennock First Responders and Pennock Fire Department.