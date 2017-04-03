Democrat Donnelly to support Trump pick for U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly threw his support on Sunday behind Judge Neil Gorsuch, becoming only the third Democrat to back President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
"After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers," Donnelly said in a statement.
He also said he supported keeping the current 60-vote threshold for high court nominees.