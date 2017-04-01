Continuing along inside what started out more than a century ago as a rail-yard facility, Taubert highlighted a stack of reclaimed barrel wood which once made up one of the oldest brewery tanks in St. Paul.

There were some old cars tarped in storage along the way interspersed with active job settings, where Duluth Timber Company employees busily ripped the edges of boards lengthwise using industrial table saws.

But it wasn't until outside, on a sleeting, miserable day, that Taubert, 64, struck the point he aimed to make.

"This is the premier place to watch ships in the city," he said from the end of his 14-acre pier in the northwest corner of Superior Bay. Standing on the end of the dock that dropped off into the dark water, he imagined an approaching freighter.

"Nobody gets this perspective," he said. "The ship coming straight at you."

Even on a day as wretched as this one, the Aerial Lift Bridge hung majestically in the gray wash and helped to make his point.

For several years now, Taubert has been left to wonder why the view was his and his alone. In 2005 Taubert wrote three single-spaced pages to the Harbor Technical Advisory Committee in a proposal that included his vision for a new way forward. In it, he wrote that a port plan that favored protection of industry and maritime use over mixed development was too limited.

"Do we serve the public's interest best by restricting access to this public resource through land-use planning based on past century reality?" he wrote then.

A month ago, when he read about an update of the Duluth-Superior Port Land Use Plan which contained the same priority, to preserve the maritime and industrial aspects of the port, Taubert choked on the news once again.

A one-time merchant seaman who foresaw the prestige of reclaimed wood in what he said was once simply sold as "used lumber," Taubert thinks he could be sitting on a slice of the next Canal Park. He can envision a place in which green spaces and tenant housing mix with hotels, businesses and another section of choice lakewalk promenade.

"I've been a believer for a long time that my property and the property directly across the slip from me is an enormous opportunity for the city of Duluth to redevelop into other uses," he said. "The (Duluth Seaway) Port Authority has always been against giving up industrial property. But there are other perspectives in town."

Taubert proclaims loudest, but he would not appear to be alone. Captain Peter Dahl is a 30-year charter fisherman with four boats docked in the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park.

"The property near downtown Duluth is special and there is a lot of potential for recreational purposes and private boats," Dahl said. "It's a huge thing, the tourism and the tour boats — the Vista Fleet boats, charter fishing, charter sailing. ... People like to come from a long ways off to participate in that."

Even one of Taubert's neighbors from across the slip, Jeff Foster, can leave a door open for possibility.

Foster is a Superior, Wis.-based trucking company owner and operator who bought the old Superwood facility, on the bay and just off the freeway, that was sold by Georgia-Pacific last year for $1.85 million. After months of cleanup, Foster is now using the facility as a truck-and-rail logistics hub for his Jeff Foster Trucking. His company is paid to warehouse supplies and products that it can then truck on order at a moment's notice.

He employs eight people on the site and more when necessary, and there are 15 operable forklifts to give an idea of the bustle that's possible.

"Max is really passionate and he looks at the slip (we share) as unusable," Foster said. "I've got a whole bunch going on right now that's industrial as long as it keeps up. But down the road 10-15 years, what happens if things aren't that way? It sure would be nice to be able to expand the lakefront to bring more activity, and do something that would attract more people to the Duluth-Superior area."

Port makes its point

The rise of Pier B and the coming of Lot D — a mixed-use development both next door to Pier B and kitty-corner across the bay from Duluth Timber — makes the dream of transitioning something old into something new as tantalizing as ever for Taubert.

He said his dock competes with the Port Authority and a host of other waterfront properties for industrial tenants — a losing proposition, for him, he claimed, for the shallower draft around his dock and the less-than-adequate antique timber-crib docking itself. He once considered opening an RV campground on his pier, he said, but wasn't able to for the industrial zoning.

Walking through his facility, Taubert noted how cracks in reclaimed wood can be filled with a sort of tar as a reinforcement. To seal his point about the port, Taubert noted changes in shipping, including diminished markets for grain and coal, specifically.

"The reality is that the number of facilities operating in the port has declined since the 1950s," he said. "It's a very valid economic engine still (which) moves a lot of tonnage, but we can do it with fewer facilities and fewer people."

Government and environmental affairs director Deb DeLuca of the Port Authority offered a detailed counterpoint.

She explained the Port Authority's position on prioritizing industrial and maritime preservation when it comes to port planning by starting with, "The port already isn't as big as it once was. Canal Park, the whole commercial waterfront up to the pier, was industrial."

Natural-resource commodities, DeLuca argued, are responsible for building Duluth into what it is today, but are prone to cycles. She called Rice's Point, home to Duluth Timber and the Port Authority's Clure Terminal, a peninsula of land already "entirely devoted to industry." She described it as having grown strategically into a "freight node" for its convergence of truck, rail and shipping traffic. Local truck traffic in the terminal has increased 400 percent over 10 years, she said, citing a popular Port Authority statistic. Then, citing U.S. Department of Transportation figures released in March, DeLuca added that landside freight movement by truck and rail is scheduled to increase by 45 percent nationally by 2045.

The Port Authority is already working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on $120 million worth of potential upgrades to start rebuilding the "can-of-worms" section of Interstate 35. Part of the intent would be to increase bridge loads and make freight trucking into and out of the port a smoother proposition.

Additionally, DeLuca said bayside "condos" would be expensive and not the workforce housing Duluth needs, and cleaning up the industrial areas on Rice's Point would be more expensive if the brownfield were required to suit mixed-use and residential uses versus continued industrial use.

DeLuca concluded that recreational and mixed uses would introduce a nexus of commercial and civilian vehicle traffic that would not be ideal for safety.

"All the properties on Rice's Point are being used for industrial purposes or are in some state of their (industrial) life cycles," she said. "General Mills is for sale and it's been well-maintained. They're careful about who they will sell to. Grain was up 20 percent last year and that's pretty significant."

'Compass is key'

Another hurdle for mixed development farther along the waterfront is the fact that the Compass Minerals salt dock has operated since 1880 in the property abutting Lot D to the south.

Like Foster's site, Compass Minerals resides on the slip opposite Duluth Timber.

Extending the mixed-use synergy created by Pier B and Lot D would almost require upheaval at Compass Minerals.

"Compass is the key," Foster said. "What happens all of a sudden if Compass says, 'We're going to move'?"

Compass Minerals is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., and its site in Duluth is probably best remembered as Cutler Magner after having started in the 19th century as the Cutler-Gilbert-Pearson Company.

The company's dock can be readily seen from the interstate with its heaping mounds of salt covered by tarps near the dock face. Its dock offers vessels deep-water access for the local importing of "salt for consumer deicing, water conditioning and bulk deicing product for the highways surrounding Duluth," said the publicly traded company's spokeswoman Tara Hart in a written statement.

While Compass Minerals is preparing for the mixed-use development moving in next door at Lot D, it doesn't sound like Compass is going anywhere else anytime soon.

"Compass Minerals has been coordinating with the Port Authority and the city of Duluth to ensure safe operation at our dock and we've provided input on how we may continue safe operations under several potential development scenarios at Lot D," Hart wrote. "We are supportive of the port's land-use plan to preserve maritime and industrial aspects of the port."

Hart said Compass is dependent on the deep-water dock and direct access to the shipping channel, and that no other local property is similar or appeals in the same way.

"Moving is not feasible," she said. "We have had no reason to consider moving from this industrial zoned waterfront area as it historically has supported many generations of employees and provided vital products and services to our customer base for over 136 years."