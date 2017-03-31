Wildfire season creeping north

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Friday, March 31, imposed burning restrictions in southern and central Minnesota and officials say they expect to do the same in north-central Minnesota next week if adequate rain doesn't fall.

That means no brush or debris burning permits will be issued. Campfires in controlled areas are allowed.

"We anticipate that north-central Minnesota restrictions will start Monday and the rest of the state will follow," said Linda Gormanson, DNR burn permit coordinator. Northeastern Minnesota will likely be last to see burning restrictions because of lingering snow cover in some areas and cooler temperatures.

All of Northwestern Wisconsin was listed Friday as "high" fire danger with burning restrictions issued in some counties. Burning is allowed only after 6 p.m. in most northern counties.

Wildfire danger was raised to moderate Friday for most of eastern Minnesota — from southern St. Louis County south through the Twin Cities and beyond Rochester, as well as for some west-central Minnesota counties. Other areas still had low fire danger.

Minnesota burning restrictions usually last four to six weeks until new green growth occurs and dampens the annual spring wildfire danger. The spring burning bans have resulted in a "dramatic decrease" in the number and size of fires the DNR responds to in recent years. Out-of-control brush and debris fires were once a major cause of wildfires.

In March, cooler temperatures helped keep fires small. There have been 127 reported wildfires in Minnesota this season burning about 344 acres through Thursday.

But with below-average snowpack across most of the state, last year's dead and dying grass and leaves are ready to burn in many areas. It will only take a few more days of sunshine and wind to dry out larger fuels like sticks and logs and allow forest fires to start. Conifer trees also are ripe to burn this time of year before their needles renew.

Any day with a combination of sunshine and wind now can push any wildfire to grow fast, fire experts say. Warmer days with low humidity are even more dangerous.

Other causes of spring fires are careless smoking, sparks from outdoor equipment like chainsaws and ATVs, train sparks and arson. Some 98 percent of the wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people.

Minnesota crews already are preparing for spring fires, by far the busiest season for wildfires in Minnesota. Ground crews, helicopters and airplanes are being stationed across the state, following the fire danger as it moves north.

For more information on fire restrictions in Minnesota, go to mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions or dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.html in Wisconsin.

Busiest fire season is here

April and May, even with their sodden ground and sometimes soggy days, are by far the biggest months for wildfires in Minnesota and Wisconsin. You don't have to go far back to see how destructive spring fires can be:

— April 2, 2015: 4,320 acres burned in Aitkin County in McGregor, destroying a hunting shack, one of 88 fires in the region in one afternoon. Winds at the Duluth airport hit 58 mph.

— May 14, 2013: The Germann Road fire in southern Douglas County burned 7,442 acres, destroying 100 buildings, in just a few hours. It was 86 degrees and windy in Solon Springs when the fire started from logging machine sparks.

— May 2013: The Green Valley fire in Becker, Hubbard and Wadena counties in Minnesota burned 7,100 acres, including a dozen homes and three businesses.

— May 2007: The Ham Lake fire burned 76,000 acres near the Gunflint Trail, destroying 164 buildings, including many homes.